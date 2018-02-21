Popular

Western Digital's Black 512GB NVMe SSD drops to a low $163

By

Upgrade your storage.

Most new motherboards are now equipped with an M.2 slot. We've seen some SSD deals lately that take advantage of the form factor, one of which is a 512GB Western Digital Black SSD for $163.

The drive is on sale at Newegg for $193, but if you use promo code EMCXPRRP3 at checkout, it will shave $30. At $163, Western Digital's drive is a good chunk cheaper than Samsung's 500GB 960 Evo that's on sale for $200.

WD's drive isn't as fast, but is still respectable—it has a max sequential read speed of 2,050MB/s and max sequential write speed of 800MB/s. In our testing, it's about as fast as Intel's 600P, which is to say sometimes slower than a good SATA drive, but generally good for lighter workloads.

You can grab this drive here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

See comments