We're hiring a full time UK staff writer, join us!

We're looking for a full time staff writer to join our UK team in Bath to help us produce our world-class magazine and website. It's an ideal entry-level position and no experience is necessary, just send us your writing and tell us why you'd love to write for PC Gamer.

As staff writer you would be producing words for our award winning magazine and for PCGamer.com. Reporting to the UK editor in chief, you'll be responsible for meeting all your deadlines and producing high-quality content across a broad range of formats: news, features, reviews, and more. Working in-office, our experienced editors will hone your writing and editing skills.

The position is a good fit for anyone looking to start their writing career. We're looking for fresh voices and a passion for PC gaming. We'd like to see at least one games-focused writing sample provided in your application—which doesn't need to have been published elsewhere—along with a covering letter explaining why you're suitable for the role. You can apply here.

About PC Gamer

We're the global authority on PC gaming, if we do say so ourselves. PC Gamer magazine has been going for 25 years strong, and about 14 million people read our website every month. We continue our legacy with worldwide print editions and around-the-clock news, features, hardware testing and game reviews. We also host major yearly events including the PC Gaming Show at E3. You'll be joining an exciting and experienced global team and helping us to get even better at informing and entertaining our readers.

About the role

Key role responsibilities

Deliver quality, relevant and well-written copy to set deadlines as directed by the team editor and/or other senior editorial staff

Understand and deliver on readers’ needs

Take responsibility for managing your own workload, liaising with editors in order to meet all your deadlines

Generate appropriate feature/reviews and ideas

Collaborate with the art team to ensure your articles look great and are coherently presented

Develop and maintain productive industry and PR relationships

Be responsible for and deliver any administrative tasks set by senior staff

Contribute social media content to an agreed schedule

Attend events when required

Under the direction of the global editor in chief, all editorial staff may be asked to work on any of the creative output of the group. The workload will be measured and sensible.

Essential skills and experience

Fantastic writing skills

A demonstrable passion for PC gaming

A self-motivated approach to producing copy

Ability to deliver copy to tight deadlines

Excellent time management skills

A collaborative and communicative attitude

Desirable skills and experience

Knowledge of libel law

Experience working for smaller sites

About Future Publishing

Future has a globally connected workforce across the UK, US, France, and Australia. Our brands have a global reach of over 250 million readers worldwide and our family includes more than 180 world-famous brands including Edge, TechRadar, GamesRadar, MaximumPC, Tom's Hardware, PC Gamer, and many more.

It's an exciting time to join. Future Publishing is thriving. It's a fun, creative place to work, and our supportive team is looking to shape a staff writer into the next great PC Gamer writer and reporter. Plus we get fresh fruit and sweets every week, monthly munchies in the Deli, and tea and coffee are free all day, every day.

Apply here.