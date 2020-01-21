We're giving away 500 Steam keys for the Disintegration closed beta

We first learned about Disintegration back in July—it's an upcoming multiplayer FPS/RTS hybrid from V1 Interactive. In it, you pilot a flying vehicle called a grav-cycle and engage in first-person 5v5 combat while issuing orders to your AI-controlled squad on the ground. It'll also feature a singleplayer campaign.

You can try out Disintegration before release, which is scheduled for sometime in the first half of 2020, because it's about to undergo some technical closed beta testing—and we've got 500 Steam beta keys to give away in the raffle below.

There's a twist: We're actually giving away two Steam keys to each winner so you can try the closed beta with a friend.

(Image credit: Private Division)

The Disintegration closed beta will run on January 28 (8 am PT to 11:59 pm PT) and again on January 29 during the same hours. Two modes will be available to try: Retrieval, in which one team attempts to deliver a payload while the other team defends, and Control, in which two teams fight over capture points. In both modes your AI squad is incredibly important—only they can move the payload and capture the control points, so you won't be able to win without their help, and they won't be able to help without your guidance.

To enter the raffle, just enter your email in the widget below. (Note: You'll have to type it twice, once to enter it and a second time to confirm it.) We won't see the email address you enter and Godankey won't save it—it's only used to send keys to the randomly selected winners. (Here's a direct link if you don't see the embed below.) The raffle will end shortly before the closed beta begins on January 28, at which point we'll send out keys to the winners. Good luck!

If you're wondering what the recommended specs are for the Disintegration closed technical beta, have a look:

NVIDIA

CPU | i5 5th generation

GPU | GTX 970

RAM | 8GB

Resolution | 1920x1080

AMD

CPU | Ryzen 5 1600

GPU | RX 480

RAM | 8 GB

Resolution | 1920x1080