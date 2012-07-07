Weekend Game Deals - Amazonian ammunition

STEAM
The Summer Sale remains absent, but Valve has confirmed that there will be a sale which will take place during the summer. Just later. For now, how about 50% off Wargame: European Escalation and a bunch of CoD DLC?
- 50% off Wargame: European Escalation - $19.99
- 50% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 2 - $7.49
- 50% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 1 - $7.49
- 50% off Call of Duty: Black Ops - Rezurrection Content Pack - $7.49
- 50% off Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation Content Pack - $7.49
- 50% off Call of Duty: Black Ops Escalation Content Pack - $7.49
- 50% off Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike Content Pack - $7.49
AMAZON
[US Only] Oh, hi Amazon . Didn't see you there. What's that? You've got a big sale going on? 50% off Spec Ops: The Line , you say? Neat. And you've got 33% off Max Payne 3 , 75% off Binary Domain , 75% Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai , and big discounts on bundles like the Square Enix Ultimate Collection ? Shh, I don't know where I was going with this either Amazon, so let's just relax and enjoy your deals:
- 50% off Spec Ops: The Line - $24.99
- 33% off Max Payne 3 - $39.99
- 75% off Binary Domain - $9.99
- 50% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $29.99
- 75% off Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai - $7.49
- 92% off Square Enix Ultimate Collection - $7.49
- 81% off Bioshock Dual Pack - $7.49
- 80% off X-COM: Collection - $2.99
- 91% off Plentiful Paradox Package - $12.49
- 43% off Battlefield 3 - $34.45
- 75% off Dead Space 2 - $4.99
- 25% off Mass Effect - $15.00
- 29% off Mass Effect 2 - $14.17
- 75% off Borderlands - $7.49
- 50% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $14.99
- 75% off PAYDAY The Heist - $4.99
- 26% off Saints Row: The Third - $36.91
- 71% off Trine - $5.83
- 39% off Metro 2033 - $12.26
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.95
- 27% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.68
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 75% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $4.99
GOG
GOG's weekend promo theme is Strategy First Global . As usual, all of the games are either $2.99 or $4.99. This week's selection is big, and includes FlatOut , Jagged Alliance 2 , Disciples 2 Gold , Apache vs. Havoc , and more.
MORE GAME DEALS
Usually I list out the best from these sites, but A. some of the sales are currently cheaper elsewhere (e.g. Max Payne 3 is 30% off at GamersGate , but 33% off on Amazon ) and B. I'm really, really busy today. It's mostly that second thing, so let us know in the comments if I missed anything big this week.