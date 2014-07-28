We have five thousand Wildstar trial keys to give away

You there! Are your next seven days not filled with an expansive and enjoyable MMO? Don't worry, we can fix that. We have 5,000 Wildstar trial keys , and we're literally giving them away. The keys—which are redeemable from Tuesday, 29 July —will give you a full week of Wildstar access, up to a Level 20 cap. Don't worry, that still means a trial period packed full of questing, Adventures, Dungeons and more.

Update: The keys have all been taken. Those that successfully claimed one should be getting their email soon.

How do you redeem the key? First, if you don't yet have one, create an NCSoft account .

Then, follow these steps:

Log into your account using the official WILDSTAR website . Click "APPLY A CODE" on the red banner near the top of the page. Enter your personal serial key and click Apply. If you receive a success message, you're good to go. If not double-check the serial key is entered correctly. Download the client by clicking “Download Game” in the Account Summary box.

Remember: keys can be redeemed from Tuesday, 29 July, and they must be activated by Sunday, 3 August. Also, Wildstar is rated PEGI 12+.

For more on Wildstar, check out our review , or see below for Carbine's introductory trailer.