Watch us play Tekken 7 with pro player and coach Jeannail 'Cuddle Core' Carter

Join us for another PC Gamer Community Twitch stream, where we'll be playing Tekken 7 with PC Gamer Community intern Jeannail Carter. Fighting game fans probably already know her as Cuddle Core, a professional Tekken 7 player and coach.

When: September 21, 11 am PT / 2 pm ET

Where: Twitch.tv/PCGamer or Twitch.tv/cuddle_core

Jeannail has been helping out the PC Gamer Community team this last month, hanging out in our PC Gamer forums, chatting about games, and rounding up some of the best conversations to come out of our quickly growing group of more than 30,000 PC hobbyists.

Come by, learn a thing or two about Tekken 7 and the professional fighting game circuit, and watch me get my ass kicked. Be sure to check out Jeannail's channels after the fact.

Where to keep up with Jeannail (Cuddle Core)