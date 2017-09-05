Popular

Watch the Grandma Gamer and I fail to save our children from drinking bleach

Who knew that a 27 year old reporter and an 81 year old grandma wouldn’t make good parents?

Grandma Gamer Shirley Curry was at PAX West this year, so we decided to meet up and test out our parenting skills on Think of the Children, a game about frantically keeping your wayward babies alive. As you can find out in the video, we didn’t do so well.

If you’re unfamiliar with Shirley Curry, she’s the 81-year-old Skyrim YouTuber who has over 240 thousand subscribers. I wrote about her last year, touching on the good and bad of becoming a YouTube celebrity at 81. She was kind enough to let me steal her away at PAX West so that I could force her learn to play something other than Skyrim, and I think she did alright—better than me certainly.

Steven Messner

Steven enjoys nothing more than a long grind, which is precisely why his specialty is on investigative feature reporting on China's PC games scene, weird stories that upset his parents, and MMOs. He's Canadian but can't ice skate. Embarrassing.
