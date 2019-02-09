Watch the Anthem launch trailer

Anthem doesn't actually launch for a variable number of days depending on whether you have Origin Access or not, but that hasn't stopped its launch trailer from appearing. It's a short one, just over a minute long, and it doesn't show anything we weren't expecting. "Out there you will fight the unimaginable!" says a gruff man before the armored heroes fight some spider-like alien monsters with glowing bits who look like the kind of thing sci-fi games have made very imaginable. Also, an orchestral cover of Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne plays. This is what we get for complaining about all the dubstep in trailers.

Still, the flying looks nice. Anthem will be playable for folks with Origin Access Premier on February 15, and everyone else on February 22. I think?