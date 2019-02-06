50 sci-fi game clichés that won't go away

The other week, James said he'd eat a shoe if Anthem doesn't have any floating rocks in it, and I doubt he'll have to boil any leather. Rocks are going to float in Anthem, for sure. Just look at how many times rocks that float are mentioned at the very beginning of Mass Effect: Andromeda.
This got us on the topic of sci-fi game clichés, and we started listing them out. We ran with it and ended up with a list of 50 (plus a few more because we just couldn't stop). I'm not saying sci-fi games can't use any of these things—I am not the mayor of sci-fi—but I'm never going to see them and not think, 'Ah yes, a science fiction game thing.'
- Floating rocks
- Floating gas bag creatures
- Floating enemies that are called 'wraiths'
- Invisible enemies that might also be called 'wraiths'
- Enemies called 'acolytes' because they're in a cult, I guess
- Big enemies called 'brutes'
- Little spider-like enemies that can leap at you
- The spider-like enemies are probably called 'crawlers' and at some point someone shouts 'crawlers!'
- Dogs with spiky manes
- Glowing alien mushrooms
- Trees that aren't the color of normal trees, but are instead purple
- Sometimes they're red, though
- One very hot planet and one very cold planet
- Pools of turquoise acid
- Chromatic aberration
- A cheeky robot assistant
- A cheeky robot assistant that learns to feel love
- Space elves
- Drugs are called Stims
- Stim injections are pneumatic because needles are icky and not futuristic
- Money is credits
- Neighborhoods are sectors
- British accents
- Alcohol, but green
- No one ever drinks beer or wine, only the hard green stuff
- Hexagons
- Military spaceships are white, making them very easy to see in space
- Extremely shiny floors
- 80s and 90s hairstyles
- Ancient alien ruins
- You're the only one who can activate the ancient alien ruins
- Oh no, the ancient alien defense system has been activated in the ancient alien ruins and we're caught completely off guard
- Art Deco
- Helmets with glowing eyes
- The guy who doesn't wear a shirt is the engineer
- He might wear an American football-style chest pad though
- Someone plays the guitar (probably the engineer)
- All beds look extremely uncomfortable because no one just has a regular mattress
- Doors with hinges have been outlawed
- Enemy spaceship pilots can just broadcast right into your cockpit to insult you, you don't even have to accept the call
- Space pirates with far more confidence that you're an easy catch than their ability warrants
- Expensive, complex energy weapons that aren't much more effective than regular guns
- Corporations rule everything as if that's not already how it works
- Giant energy weapons that look like blooming flowers
- The zero-G section is really fun but you only get to do it a few times
- 80s and 90s alt rock songs
- Helmets are shockingly easy to crack
- Science so advanced it's indistinguishable from magic, except also some people have real magic
- Someone is psychic for some reason
- Someone wears a tattered cloak over their advanced battle armor
- Everything has a unique energy signature that you're constantly 'picking up'
- All walls are paneled, providing easy access to the wiring and piping behind them, which is actually a pretty good idea, because I often wish I could easily access my house's wiring but I can't without putting a hole in the drywall. It's gotta be cost-prohibitive if we're being realistic, right? I assume so, because I don't know why you wouldn't do panels if not. To be honest, I don't know much about house construction. I'm just saying that panels would be convenient.