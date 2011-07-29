Watch it live: MLG Anaheim StarCraft 2 tournament kicks off tonight

In about eight hours time, MLG Anaheim will bring the world's best StarCraft 2 players together to compete in front of a global audience. The first match, Naniwa vs. Huk, is set to kick off at 5:30 PM PDT / 1:30 AM GMT. You can find the full schedule on the MLG site , and watch matches live, for free, on MLG TV . Gold and Silver subscribers will be able to watch HD streams of every match.

If you're new to e-sports and want an introductory taste of the StarCraft 2 competitive scene, we rounded up videos of ten of our favourite matches . For more on pro-gaming, Rich recently wrote about why he loves watching StarCraft 2 .