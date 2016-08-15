Watch Fallout 4’s Nuka-World add-on in action

Fallout 4’s sixth and last add-on, Nuka-World, is gearing up for its August 30 release with the launch of its latest gameplay trailer. Taking a typically tongue-in-cheek, pseudo tourist video look at its new locale, the following cinematic explores the titular Nuka-World—a once thriving amusement park-now-Raider-run city that’ll having us exploring an “all-new region with a wasteland and park zones,” so says the game’s Steam page blurb.

Areas such as Safari Adventure, Dry Rock Gulch, Kiddie Kingdom, and the Galactic Zone are some of the zones that fill the decrepit theme park, all of which feature above against a horrifyingly catchy It’s A Small World After All-esque backing track. Truth be told, the music scares me just as much as the park's resident Ghouls and Deathclaws.

Having spent a bit of time tinkering with/being frustrated by both of Fallout 4's Wasteland Workshop and Vault-Tec Workshop DLC packs, Christopher is looking forward to siding with and commanding Raiders this time round, not to mention diving into its new missions and messing around with its new weapons. Make that two of us.

Fallout 4’s Nuka-World DLC is due August 30, and will cost £14.99/$19.99.