What should you do with Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs Legion?

Should you upload or kill Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs Legion? Roughly halfway through the game you’ll be faced with a choice concerning antagonist, Skye Larsen. If you haven't got to this point and you don't know what I'm talking about, make sure you get caught up before reading the following guide. Spoilers abound.

The choice is simple on the surface: do you shut her down, or upload her consciousness to the cloud? It comes after you’ve seen Larsen upload her mother’s mind to the cloud without her permission, violating her will and effectively torturing her.

So, when you’re faced with either shutting down or uploading Sky Larsen’s mind to the cloud, your instinct may be to shut her down. Larsen’s undoubtedly a villain, and she’s done some unforgivable things, but what are the consequences of your decision here, and how will it affect the wider game? I'm here to help you make the right decision.

What happens if you kill Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs Legion?

To shut down Skye Larsen, interact with the computer terminal on your right. Once you’ve done this, she's no more, because you’ve effectively killed her by removing her mind from the computer terminal it inhabits.

With that done, you and the remainder of DedSec take a moment to celebrate. Nowt will call you, congratulating you on a job well done: You’ve just stopped a sociopathic billionaire from doing what they want, when they want with the population of London. There are no downsides to removing Sky Larsen from her position of power.

How about if you upload Skye Larsen to the cloud?

Before you’ve made the decision about whether to shut down or upload Skye Larsen’s mind, the antagonist, naturally, pleads with you to do the latter. This is because she wants to continue her work to eradicate war, disease, and famine from mankind, which only she can do (apparently).

If you choose to upload her, you let her continue her work. Nowt, who’s been helping DedSec from the shadows, flies into a rage at you immediately, asking you why you allowed a psychopath to run free and effectively get away with turning her own mother into a slave.

Nowt will hang up on you as you explain your actions, but don’t worry, she’ll be back on the phone just a few minutes later to apologise. Nowt obviously wanted a different outcome here, but it doesn’t mean she abandons DedSec: You’ll continue to work with her for the remainder of Watch Dogs Legion.

Are there any consequences to your decision?

The decision surrounding Sky Larsen doesn’t really have far-reaching consequences on the rest of Watch Dogs Legion, so just go with your gut. If you chose to shut her down and effectively kill her, there'll just be one less tech billionaire villain in the world. Then if you upload her mind to the cloud, your teammates will forgive you and stand by you despite your difference of opinion.

No matter which choice you make here, Nowt’s subsequent side mission will still be available to you later on in the game. You can begin the 'Knowledge' side mission from your safehouse in Westminster, no matter the choice you make.