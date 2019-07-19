Watch Dogs Legion Collector's Edition contains a skull mask with an LED crown

Watch Dogs Legion is launching on March 6, 2020 and you can now start pre-ordering it if that's up your alley—though we always caution that despite positive previews, you never know how a game is going to turn out.

As usual with Ubisoft games, there are lots of options. Legion will come in four different editions with various rewards: Standard, Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's. The video above shows off everything in the Collector's edition including a physical Ded Coronet Mask that matches a mask you can wear in game. The real-life mask includes an LED headband, and seems like something one might put to use to maintain anonymity after every inch of space is being monitored with facial recognition.

Physical items, including a steelbook case, only come in the Collector's Edition. The other three editions come with all digital rewards, while the Collector's comes with a few other physical pack-ins. Here's everything that comes in each edition.

Standard Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The standard pre-order edition will get you a digital download of the game and a set of three golden in-game skins:

Lux car skin

Uneasy Lies mask skin

Serpent Sisters gun skin

Gold Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition pre-order comes with the three skins in the standard edition plus a few more digital rewards:

Access to play Watch Dogs Legion three days early

A season pass including four exclusive heroes and missions, a spiky-looking in-game mask (and related exclusive mission), and a Dedsec car skin

Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Ultimate Edition comes with everything in the two tiers above plus:

Urban Jungle Pack: Three characters and masks

4 week VIP status: Earn experience and currency faster

Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Collector's Edition comes will all the perks and rewards of the other editions plus some physical items: