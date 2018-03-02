Popular

Watch an hour of Far Cry 5 running on PC

By

Including the first look a new mountainous region and footage of the co-op in action.

VIDEO: 30 minutes of Far Cry 5 singleplayer running on PC, also available on YouTube.

We finally got our hands on the PC version of Far Cry 5 and it looks and feels as great as we hoped. Unlike our previous hands-on, this demo took us to the northern third of the map, a mountainous and wooded area where we make friends with a bear named Cheeseburger, kill a lot of cultists and their brainwashed wolf companions, and catch a few fat trout.

Co-op was on display too, which you can watch below. My partner and I rescue some hostages, find the keys to a hidden bunker, and try not to crash our helicopters while  driving out the cultist threat. We are not the best pilots. 

VIDEO: 30 minutes of Far Cry 5 co-op running on PC, also available on YouTube

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments