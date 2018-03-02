Watch an hour of Far Cry 5 running on PC

VIDEO: 30 minutes of Far Cry 5 singleplayer running on PC, also available on YouTube.

We finally got our hands on the PC version of Far Cry 5 and it looks and feels as great as we hoped. Unlike our previous hands-on, this demo took us to the northern third of the map, a mountainous and wooded area where we make friends with a bear named Cheeseburger, kill a lot of cultists and their brainwashed wolf companions, and catch a few fat trout.



Co-op was on display too, which you can watch below. My partner and I rescue some hostages, find the keys to a hidden bunker, and try not to crash our helicopters while driving out the cultist threat. We are not the best pilots.

VIDEO: 30 minutes of Far Cry 5 co-op running on PC, also available on YouTube.