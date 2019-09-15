Watch almost 20 minutes more The Outer Worlds gameplay footage

Some more footage of The Outer Worlds has shown up courtesy of the Tokyo Games Show. Almost 20 minutes of it, depicting early-game combat and questing. Unlike your standard trade show footage, this looks like how people will probably play the game—skipping through dialogue, sorting through the inventory, ignoring the quest marker to look in random nearby areas, accidentally hitting an explosive barrel while swinging a sword, running through a minefield, that sort of thing.

The subtitles are in Japanese, but the actual audio is in English so you can hear a lot of sentences being cut short as the demo player presses whatever button is "skip dialogue" on a PS4. It's still easy enough to keep up with the general gist of what's going on. The player takes over a busted spaceship by pretending to be its captain, sets off to find a new power regulator for it—power sources never work in videogames—and fights some robots, among other things.

With the bowler hats, dusters, and country guitar of a space western and some very "this is an RPG" combat AI it's all a bit Firefly: New Vegas. If you haven't made up your mind whether you're interested in Obsidian's RPG yet maybe this unvarnished view of it will help. The Outer Worlds due on October 25.