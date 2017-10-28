Watch a truck carrying logs tumble down a hill in Spintires: MudRunner launch trailer

Start your engines folks, because off-road driving sim Spintires: MudRunner is due to squelch on screens in three days' time. To mark the muddy occasion, developer Saber Interactive has released a new trailer that shows some of the bother you can get into while rumbling through the Siberian wilderness.

There's not much new in terms of gameplay (most of it was shown off here), but the video does demonstrate some of the scenarios you'll run into. One clip shows a jeep trying to tow a mammoth truck up a hill, only to be pulled back down the slope and flipped over by the weight of it.

In another, a timber lorry carrying a load of logs flips over while on the side of a hill (I'm noticing a theme here), shedding wood as it goes. The whole rolling over thing looks especially impressive in first person.

I didn't take a ride in the original Spintires, of which this game is a semi-sequel, but I'm still excited for MudRunner. It's a bit of a looker, especially when the sun is setting, and I like that you can pound the Russian tarmac if you want to take it easy for a bit.

The game costs £22.49/$26.99 to pre-order on Steam and the Humble Store, which includes a 10% discount.