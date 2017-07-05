Watch 23 minutes of West of Loathing in 37 seconds

If you've been wanting to get a peek at the upcoming singleplayer stick-figure RPG West of Loathing, now's your chance—just don't blink or you'll miss it. Developer Asymmetric, maker of The Kingdom of Loathing, the browser-based multiplayer RPG that's been around since 2003, has condensed 23 minutes of West of Loathing's gameplay into 37 seconds, which you can watch above.

Perhaps a sped-up video isn't the most informative way to present gameplay footage, since it flies by so quickly, but the intermittent pausing I did while viewing the trailer gave me a brief look at the following features:

Gaining XP from combing your hair

A safe to store pies in

Finding a literal needle in a haystack

A town called Boring Springs

What appears to be a drinking contest

A ten gallon hat with wizard stars on it (!)

Horsies

Dynamite

A fight with a giant snake

A large map populated with locations to visit

The teaser ends by telling us everything in the video is just from the prologue of the game, and that West of Loathing will be arriving on PC in August. Yeehaw!