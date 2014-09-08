Popular

Warlock: Master of the Arcane is (briefly) free during the Humble Store End of Summer Sale

By

The Humble Store End of Summer Sale is currently underway and they've got some pretty solid deals on, like Batman: Arkham Asylum for a fiver, or The Wolf Among Us for ten. But what's of particular interest at the moment is Warlock: Master of the Arcane , which until 10 am PDT on September 9 you can pick up for the price of absolutely nothing.

That's right, it's free, and it's apparently not terrible , either, so I don't know why we're still talking about it. But if you need more reasons to click that link, here are a few: Psychonauts is a buck, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is $5, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is $5, Shadowgrounds Survivor is $1, Kerbal Space Program is $16, the Lego Movie Videogame is $8, and so it goes.

Good stuff, good prices. You know the deal. And Warlock: Master of the Arcane is free! The Humble Store End of Summer Sale runs until September 22.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
