Are you ready to battle hundreds of rat men, and then hundreds of Chaos Warriors, then probably a hundred or so more rat men? The super-promising co-op vs. horde sequel Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be playable at the PC Gamer Weekender in the London Olympia on February 17-18, and the developers will be taking to the stage to share how they brought the dark world of Warhammer to life, and the many ways they have built on the first game.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 appeared on the cover of PC Gamer magazine recently, and having played the game we can say it's shaping up very nicely indeed. Vermintide 1 was something of a sleeper hit, but we loved it, and we can't wait to team up with you to fight Chaos and Skaven forces on the show floor.

If you're new to Vermintide, the premise is simple. You pick one of the game's warrior classes and battle through levels, smashing hordes of enemies with massive hammers, or immolating them with fire magic. An AI director manages the mix and flow of enemies to keep the levels fresh through multiple playthroughs. Expect a comprehensively redesigned loot system, more satisfying weapons and some massive new boss monsters.