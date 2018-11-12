Warhammer: Vermintide 2 goes back to Ubersreik in new DLC

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is going back to the series’ old stomping grounds of Ubersreik in the upcoming Back to Ubersreik DLC. Cram the teaser into your eyes.

Three maps from the original game have been gussied up and remastered, with new challenges thrown into the mix for good measure. Developer Fatshark also promises a “secret surprise” waiting for the heroes. Is it more rats? I hope it’s more rats.

I can’t say I feel all that nostalgic towards Ubersreik, though I’m a big fan of the level design from the first game and certainly won’t turn my nose up at new maps.

Back to Ubersreik will set you back £6.99/$9.99 and is due out in December, 2018.