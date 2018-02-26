Warhammer: Vermintide 2 beta extended, 10,000 more keys available

Fatshark held a closed beta for the upcoming co-op rat-battler Warhammer: Vermintide 2 over the weekend, and apparently it quite well. So well, in fact, that the studio has decided to extend it by another 24 hours, and is giving away keys to the first 10,000 people who ask for one.

"It’s been an amazing weekend, with millions and millions of Chaos and Skaven enemies eliminated," Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund said. "We are also very appreciative that media and influencers have taken the game to a large audience around the world."

The beta will be extended until 9 am PT/12 pm ET on February 27, and keys are available at vermintide2beta.com. Players with existing keys will continue to have access through the extension. A separate, "preorder exclusive" beta test will begin on Wednesday.

We spoke with Fatshark about how Vermintide 2 manages to stay true to the first game while delivering new ideas and experiences last weekend at the PC Gamer Weekender. Catch the conversation below.