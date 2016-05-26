Popular

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide is free on Steam this weekend

...and 40% off if you want it forever.

Sit bolt upright in your Warhammer-branded seat, steady your Warhammer-themed coffee mug and get ready to play some more Warhammer video games, because Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide is free on Steam this weekend. Granted, you may be busy playing Total War: Warhammer, or Warhammer: Arcane Magic, but if it's a Warhammer life you lead, Vermintide is among the more satisfying Warhammer tie-ins.

The game is free to play on Steam this weekend, and if you decide you'd like to keep playing it's currently offered for $17.99 (that's a 40% discount). The Collector's Edition is also cheaper as well, going for $26.99.

"Vermintide is a brilliant twist on the Left 4 Dead formula, and deserves much of the same praise heaped on Valve," Ian wrote in his review of the game last year. If Total War: Warhammer is too slow-paced for you, this particular Warhammer game is all about beating enemies to death from a first-person perspective. 

