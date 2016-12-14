Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr delayed into late 2017

Yesterday, NeoCore Games released a new trailer showcasing the open-world sandbox setting of its upcoming action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. It looked pretty good, but it was also conspicuously lacking any mention of a release date. The launch had previously been set for sometime in 2016, but with less than three weeks remaining in the year, my journalistic instincts led me to wonder if maybe that schedule wasn't going to hold up. Turns out I was right!

"You're right, we had to postpone the release," a NeoCore rep said. "After the reveal of the game at last year's Gamescom we soon realized we won't be able to build the game we imagined in such a short time. You know how it goes. The ideas of new features kept coming and we wanted them all in the game. One of the biggest advantages of being an independent developer is that we have the freedom to push back the release date and fully realize our goal rather then rush out a half-baked game."

The plan now is to get Inquisitor – Martyr out sometime in the second half of 2017, "after a long alpha and beta testing phase." Which, obligatory "delays suck" aside, I take as good news: The game really does look like a big, sprawling affair, and you can't rush that sort of ambition if you want to get it right. Given the way recent WH40K titles have worked out probably better than expected—Battlefleet Gothic: Armada is a "tubthumping tribute" to the setting, and the new Space Hulk: Deathwing looks really promising—I think it's perfectly fair for NeoCore to take as much time as it needs on this one.

More information about Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is up at neocoregames.com.