Wargame: AirLand Battle launches end of the month; new screens reveal Dynamic Campaign

Focus Home Interactive have dropped the launch date for Cold War strategy sequel Wargame: AirLand Battle. The follow up to European Escalation is due to airdrop into the UK's internet LZ on May 31st. In preparation, eyes only battle plans have been released, showing the game's in-depth Dynamic Campaign mode, which will let you order troops and deploy strikes across Europe.

"When a zone is under attack and you need to defend it, or when you send your own battle groups to assault, you are thrown at the heart of the spectacular battles happening in real-time," promises the announcement. "Your army is persistent all along the campaign: your units and battle groups will earn experience, making them perform better with every battle they survive."

You'll also have the chance to play the full campaign in multiplayer, pitting your expanding and upgrading armies against another competitor. See screenshots of the Dynamic Campaign map below.