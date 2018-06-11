Warframe's highly anticipated story update, The Sacrifice, coming this week

During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2018, developer Digital Extremes took the stage to reveal that The Sacrifice, the upcoming story quest that fans have been pulling their hair out over for months now, is coming later this week. First announced at Tennocon 2017, The Sacrifice is the next major chapter in Warframe's surprisingly awesome story, and it promises some major revelations to boot.

Digital Extremes isn't saying much—a point driven home by their mysterious trailers—but what we do know is that The Sacrifice involves Ballas, the Orokin creator of the Warframe armor. He's the spooky Greek statue-lookin' guy in the trailer. It's also believed that The Sacrifice will tie into powerful new Umbra variants of Warframes, which are expected to be similar to the already existing (and often far more powerful) Prime variants. It is confirmed that the first Umbra-variant will be Excalibur, which makes sense considering he's the one obviously having a bad time in the trailer.

We don't know what else The Sacrifice will hold beyond that, but at least the wait is nearly over. Digital Extremes' fan convention, Tennocon 2018, is also coming up at the beginning of July, and promises even more big reveals about the future of Warframe. Even if you don't have tickets, you can tune in via their livestream event called Tennolive to see all the reveals firsthand.