Warframe: Fortuna hits 132,000 concurrent players

The launch of the Fortuna update has seen players swarm Warframe. The free-to-play shooter was jam packed over the weekend as new and returning players headed to Venus, hitting a new peak concurrent player count of almost 132,000.

Githyp and Steamcharts both show that Warframe reached 131,722 concurrent players as the weekend kicked off, compared to Sacrifice’s 129,000 a few months ago. These are just the numbers for Steam and don't include players using the Warframe launcher or playing on consoles.

Players were just a wee bit ravenous for the update, with a whopping 40,000 people watching game director Steve Sinclair as he streamed the final push to get the update ready for release. That’s a lot of people just watching a guy at work.

If you’re thinking of checking out what’s going down on Venus, we’ve got your back. Here’s how to get to Fortuna, how to use the Archwing and how to earn Solaris United Standing.