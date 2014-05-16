Popular

War Thunder: Ground Forces expansion moves its tanks into open beta

By

War Thunder was already pretty war-y, what with its battling sky-tanks. Or "planes". Now, though, it's even war-ier, thanks to a new update that introduces ground-tanks. Or "tanks". The long-teased Ground Forces expansion has been released into open beta, giving a new altitude for players of the free-to-play combat game to fight across. Naturally, the launch trailer features lots of angry metal boxes rolling across some fields.

To add tanks to your 'hanger' (read: tank shed), go to the Research menu's Army tab and buy them in the usual way.

You can see the full patch notes for update 1.41 below.

  • Ground forces are now available for all players in open beta test (Ground Forces progress achieved by players in the CBT will be wiped);

  • New planes, which include the MiG-3 armed with cannons, the I-185 reference model, navy version of the B-25 - the PBJ-1 in two modifications and two new jet-powered Me-262 in the German tree,
  • Griffon powered Spitfire fighters for Britain;

  • Cockpit for all versions of the Ki-45 heavy fighter;

  • Optimization of shadows and update of visual effects;

  • Updated ammunition and ballistics.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments