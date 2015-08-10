Want to cover PC hardware news? Come write for us!

Everyone who reads PC Gamer loves the PC. But you—you're different.

You don't just love gaming on the rig you built by hand—you like reading up on brand new components and always know about the latest technology, from Intel's new Skylake CPUs to the next-gen High Bandwidth Memory in AMD's latest GPUs. You like following industry trends, finding the coolest new cases, and researching new technology rather than taking every headline you see at face value. You're also passionate about writing. You write well and have a passion for telling your fellow PC gamers about the technology they should be following.

If that description made you sit upright in your chair and shout "That's me!", I want to work with you. We're currently looking for freelance writers with hardware knowledge to work with us on day-to-day news coverage. If you've not a professional writer but think you have what it takes (turning in clean, error-free copy and obsessively following PC hardware is a good start), we'd still like to hear from you.

Send me an email at wesley [at] pcgamer.com with "hardware writer" in the subject line.

Your email should include: