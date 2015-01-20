Walk, don't run, with Dragon Age: Inquisition's third PC patch

Hey, Inquisitor, slow down! That Elfroot isn't going anywhere. Oh, what's that? You're playing with a keyboard? In that case, sprint on...

Currently, Dragon Age: Inquisition players using the PC's most natural control device are locked into an eternal run—unable to walk, stride or even amble. That's all about to change, as Bioware has now announced the planned fixes of the game's 1.03 patch. Described as a "small, bug-fix only patch to address some high-frequency issues," it nevertheless provides a key binding for walking. Tyler will be pleased.

Also in the patch: less uncomfortable silences. The frequency of party banter (or, "buddy bants") is being tweaked to prevent instances of extended periods without dialogue.

There's no release date for 1.03 yet, but you can see the full patch notes below.

General

Added key binding that allows players to walk.

Added mouse cursor scaling.

Fixed issue that could result in the mouse getting stuck in mouse-look mode when players alt-tabbed out of the game in full-screen mode.

Fixed display bars to correctly reflect items that alter maximum health.

Single-Player

Changed party banter system to be less random to prevent extra-long periods where no conversations would occur.

Fixed issue that could result in one of Dorian’s conversations not being available for some players.

Fixed issue that could result in a cutscene not firing for Dorian’s plot when players enter the Gull and Lantern.

Fixed issue that could result in Sera’s Verchiel plot being broken.

Fixed issue with the demon that could spawn during Solas’s personal quest.

Changed Tactical Camera so that it no longer re-centers when the player changes party members.

Fixed exploit that allowed for infinite influence.

Fixed issue that allowed players to exploit their gold value in single-player mode.

Fixed allied mage AI so they did not dispel targets that the player had frozen.

Fixed issue that caused the bar displaying armor rating to not update correctly for crafted gear.

Fixed issue that caused extra potions granted by items to be lost when players return to Skyhold.

Fixed issue that caused Mind Blast’s upgrade, Fortifying Blast, to not provide additional barrier.

Fixed issue that could result in the opt-in conversation UI continuing to be displayed if players opted out very quickly as the UI was starting to be displayed.

Fixed issue that could result in the world map being permanently displayed in the Storm Coast.

Fixed issue that could result in being unable to switch party members after looting.

Fixed issue that could result in party members not following orders to revive a party member in Tactical Camera mode.

Fixed issue that could result in people being unable to discover all the regions in the Exalted Plains.

Fixed issue that could cause dragons to become unresponsive.

Fixed issue that would cause dragons to freeze during their roar.

Fixed issue that could cause some conversations to be “hitchy.”

Fixed issue that could cause Varric’s legs to do odd things in some opt-in conversations.

Fixed Masterwork Prowler Armor so it no longer distorts on certain characters.

Fixed issue that could cause Harmon to disappear in certain circumstances.

Fixed a few non-herb crafting materials that were showing up in the Herbs section of the inventory. They are now correctly in the Other section.

Multiplayer