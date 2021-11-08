Vote now for the Golden Joystick Awards' ultimate game and hardware of all time

Voting ended for the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 on November 5, but you've still got a chance for you to show some love to your faves—and this time it's not just games that came out in 2021. To celebrate 50 years of videogames, you can now vote for the Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time.
Quite a lot of games and hardware has appeared over the last 50 years, so to make the process a bit easier a panel of industry folk have put together a shortlist of 20 games and 20 platforms for you to vote on via GamesRadar. Check out the full list below.
Ultimate Game of All Time
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Dark Souls
- Doom (1993)
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Half-Life 2
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Metal Gear Solid
- Minecraft
- Pac-Man
- Pokémon Go
- Portal
- SimCity (1989)
- Street Fighter 2
- Space Invaders
- Super Mario 64
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Mario Kart
- The Last of Us
- Tetris
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Gaming Hardware of All Time
- Amiga 500
- Atari 2600
- Commodore 64
- Dreamcast
- Game Boy
- Game Boy Advance
- Gamecube
- Nintendo 64
- Nintendo DS
- Nintendo Entertainment System
- PC
- PlayStation
- PlayStation 2
- PlayStation 4
- Sega Mega Drive
- Sega Saturn
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System
- Wii
- Xbox 360
- ZX Spectrum
Obviously the hardware category is an easy one—none of these admittedly excellent consoles can compete with a platform that has been around for most of gaming's history. Between PC's accessibility, modding and sheer diversity, it's gotta get your vote. Don't let me pressure you, but I will think less of you for picking anything else.
As for the games category, that's a little trickier. There are just so many incredible games, so a list of 20 is naturally going to miss a big bunch of classics. As a strategy nerd, my heart breaks at the lack of Civilization, Master of Orion, Crusader Kings and Warcraft. In the absence of these legends, is anything tickling your fancy?
Voting has started now, and you'll have until 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 12 to make your picks. The winners will be announced on November 23.