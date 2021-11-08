Vote now for the Golden Joystick Awards' ultimate game and hardware of all time

Voting ended for the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 on November 5, but you've still got a chance for you to show some love to your faves—and this time it's not just games that came out in 2021. To celebrate 50 years of videogames, you can now vote for the Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time.

Quite a lot of games and hardware has appeared over the last 50 years, so to make the process a bit easier a panel of industry folk have put together a shortlist of 20 games and 20 platforms for you to vote on via GamesRadar. Check out the full list below.

Ultimate Game of All Time

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Dark Souls

Doom (1993)

Grand Theft Auto 5

Half-Life 2

Halo: Combat Evolved

Metal Gear Solid

Minecraft

Pac-Man

Pokémon Go

Portal

SimCity (1989)

Street Fighter 2

Space Invaders

Super Mario 64

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Kart

The Last of Us

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Gaming Hardware of All Time

Amiga 500

Atari 2600

Commodore 64

Dreamcast

Game Boy

Game Boy Advance

Gamecube

Nintendo 64

Nintendo DS

Nintendo Entertainment System

PC

PlayStation

PlayStation 2

PlayStation 4

Sega Mega Drive

Sega Saturn

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Wii

Xbox 360

ZX Spectrum

Obviously the hardware category is an easy one—none of these admittedly excellent consoles can compete with a platform that has been around for most of gaming's history. Between PC's accessibility, modding and sheer diversity, it's gotta get your vote. Don't let me pressure you, but I will think less of you for picking anything else.

As for the games category, that's a little trickier. There are just so many incredible games, so a list of 20 is naturally going to miss a big bunch of classics. As a strategy nerd, my heart breaks at the lack of Civilization, Master of Orion, Crusader Kings and Warcraft. In the absence of these legends, is anything tickling your fancy?

Voting has started now, and you'll have until 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 12 to make your picks. The winners will be announced on November 23.