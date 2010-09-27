Vote for your favourite downloadable game in the Golden Joysticks

Competition is hotting up in the Golden Joysticks. Voting for the shooter category is still ongoing, but it's not just the big violent FPSes battling it out. Read on for a video outlining the nominees for the best downloadable game category, and a chance to vote for your favourite.

The games nominated for the Download Game of the Year, sponsored by Green Man Gaming , are:

'splosion Man

Assassin's Creed 2: Bonfire of the Vanities

Battlefield 1943

Call of Duty: World at War: ZOMBIES

FIFA 10

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

LittleBigPlanet

Plants vs. Zombies

Shadow Complex

Trials HD

Of all the incredible downloadable games available on PC, not many have made it to the list. The good news is that PopCap's Plants vs. Zombies has, and no list can be sad with Plants vs. Zombies on it. Here's a video showing all of the nominees in action.

Over 680,000 votes have already been cast, and there's still a month to go. You can register your votes for all the categories right here .