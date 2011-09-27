Video: fly through Minecraft's new Nether forts, meet the angry locals

[bcvideo id="1184151645001"]

I wrote up my thoughts on the pre-release version of the Minecraft 1.9 update earlier today. Now I can show you a bit of what I'm talking about.

This is me flying through the game's Nether dimension in the pre-release version of the next update. It shows the new randomly generated fort structures you'll find there, and both the new enemy types: including the cuboid magma creature that splits into baby ones when it dies. I'm playing in Creative mode so I can zoom around and give you a sense of the place - and so I don't die.

For instructions on how to play the pre-release version for yourself, see the impressions post .