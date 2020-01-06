Vice Cry Remastered brings the Vice City map to GTA 5

Have fond memories of driving past the beach while the sun sets over the Grand Theft Auto series equivalent of Miami? The Vice Cry Remastered mod is for you. It adapts the Vice City map to GTA 5 as if it were DLC, and adds a few new missions so that it's not just about appreciating palm trees while speeding past them with the radio cranked up.

Although the mod's trailer restages a bunch of scenes from Vice City's story complete with Tommy Vercetti, the original missions aren't playable. If you want to experience flying that damn seaplane over the city airdropping ads for porn again you'll have to reinstall the original game.

You can download Vice Cry Remastered from gta5-mods.com.