Venom looks fantastic in Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, due December 5

A soldier, a spy and a symbiote walk into a bar. And despite the fact this joke has already run out of steam, Black Widow, Winter Soldier and Venom certainly haven't—that's if the latest Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite trailer is anything to go by.

Kicking off with Bucky Barnes in the driving seat, the fighter otherwise known as Winter Soldier showcases his arsenal of fast-firing guns below, before The Avengers' Black Widow takes over with an impressive array of acrobatics and melee attacks.

Listen, if you prefer either of those in the following short that's totally fine. But for me it's all about Venom.

Petty cool, huh? There's every chance you know Venom's deal already, however here's Capcom with what he's all about:

Blaming Peter Parker for the failure of his journalism career, former Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock bonded with a malevolent, symbiotic alien creature who had previously attempted to bond with Peter. United by the goal to destroy Spider-Man, they are the fearsome force known only as Venom. Prepare for the unexpected with Venom’s shapeshifting abilities. As a frightening force on the battlefield, Venom can launch himself across all angles of the screen and has no issue manipulating the opponent’s options to favor his own.

Owners of the game's Character Pass (which already comes with Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter) can net Venom, Black Widow and Winter Soldier on December 5. Capcom says each character will be available for individual purchase, too.

In the meantime, have a gander at Michael Johnson's review of the base game this-a-way.