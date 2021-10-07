Vanguard guns appear in Call of Duty: Warzone, then disappear

Call of Duty: Warzone's season 6 is a biggie and, as ever, has arrived with a nice mix of new content and bugs. The latest patch arrived with two new Vanguard weapons which, apparently, weren't supposed to be there. The M1 Garand and the STG 44 appeared in the game's Gunsmith section with their descriptions and a tag indicating they're from Vanguard and, although they apparently couldn't be equipped in loadouts, that didn't stop players working out how to use them.

The trick was to start up a private match, which would allow you to select the STG 44 and fire away, although the weapon doesn't currently have the 'inspect' animation.

A little surprised I was actually able to use the Vanguard STG in WarzoneGain access using private matches, no weapon inspect though sadly pic.twitter.com/UYslR6hr8ZOctober 7, 2021 See more

Call of Duty fansite ModernWarzone also has screenshots from a player who was able to access the gun and start covering it in attachments.

10 attachments have been seemingly confirmed for #Vanguard weapons in #Warzone! This has been speculated about a lot beforehand. @MavriqGG was able to see this in a Warzone private match lobby! pic.twitter.com/b0f4J3wfmvOctober 7, 2021 See more

Activision issued a patch soon after these clips started appearing, and the guns are no longer accessible. The guns will presumably be available sometime after Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5. Warzone just kicked off Season 6 this week, which includes the last updates to the Verdansk map before players are whisked away to a new, WW2-themed Pacific map later this year.

In other Call of Duty news, the game is gearing up for its Halloween event in which you'll be able to run around shooting shrill-voiced teenagers as Ghostface from the Scream movies.

Shhh… the scares begin on 10/19. https://t.co/JrjWqaIDcf pic.twitter.com/Hk1q5SJG8gOctober 6, 2021 See more

Some Call of Duty dataminers have produced evidence that the freaky Donnie Darko rabbit is also going to be part of this event (last year Warzone really pushed the boat out with zombies, limited time modes and cosmetics along similar lines from Saw and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre).