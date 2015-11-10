Valve celebrates Steam Machine launch with a huge sale

It might have been lost in the blizzard of Fallout 4 news, but Steam Machines launched today in the US. To celebrate, Valve is running a sale on SteamOS compatible games over at Steam, so you can start filling up your box with games. For anyone without a Steam Machine or SteamOS for that matter, you can still get these games cheap for Windows.

Highlights include 50 percent off Alien: Isolation and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, while the Metro Redux bundle and Amnesia: The Dark Descent have a whopping 75 percent discounted. The recently ported Galak-Z is there with a nice discount, as is still-fresh survival horror Soma. Check out the extensive list here.

Tech guru Wes reviewed both the Steam Link and Steam Controller earlier today, but found both lacking. The controller doesn't do a good job of replacing a mouse, while the Steam Link has a less-than-healthy relationship with Windows.