Valheim visual update turns the Bonemass trophy into a gloopy nightmare

A patch for Valheim has been released, bringing a few fixes, localization updates, and visual tweaks.

It also turns the Bonemass trophy from something that looks like a couple bones stuck in a clump of mud into an absolute waking nightmare.

Spoiler: I'm going to show you what it looks like below, though you may just want to visit the spot you hung it up and see for yourself. It's a pretty dramatic change.

Here's the original Bonemass trophy, for comparison:

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

That's hardly the impressive sort of relic you'd expect to take away from the toughest boss in the game.

And now, here's the same trophy after this update:

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Yes, that's Bonemass' entire head, a whole bunch of skulls—even his eyes are made of skulls—at least one ribcage, and plenty of his famously toxic goop.

But wait, there's more. It moves.

Do you want to hang that proudly on your wall? I am pretty sure I do not. It already grosses me out just using the Bonemass power, knowing that evil blob's essence is flowing through my body. I can't look at his weird disgusting head jiggling and wobbling around every time I come home. I'm going to leave that thing on the sacrificial stones and never, ever visit. Yuck!

Does the patch do anything else? Sure, it does stuff, probably, but I can't seem to focus on the list because I'm still thinking about Bonemass' beady skull-eyes and slowly rippling jelly head and gaping mouth and floppy lips.

Here are the full patch notes to see for yourself: