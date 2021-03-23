Valheim Hearth and Home update: Everything we know

Looking for all the details on the upcoming Valheim Hearth and Home update? You're not the only one. Since Valheim launched on Steam Early Access at the beginning of February, the Viking survival game has racked up over six million sales. It's surprising everyone—not least Iron Gate Studios, the five-person development team behind the game.

Iron Gate has released a roadmap, detailing the updates that players can expect to see throughout the coming year. These updates certainly have intriguing names, such as 'Cult of the Wolf' and 'Ships and the Sea'. The first major Valheim update, Hearth and Home, sounds particularly interesting, not least of all because of how popular the building aspect of Valheim has quickly become, with players showing off more and more opulent bases.

While details about most of the upcoming Valheim content is being kept firmly under wraps, here's everything we know about the Valheim Hearth and Home update.

Iron Gate hasn't yet specified when we can expect to see the Hearth and Home update, but I'll add any new information as it becomes available.

Speaking to PC Gamer in February about the Valheim roadmap, Henrik Törnqvist, co-founder of Iron Gate said "The whole team is working on fixing all the bugs that come to light when you suddenly get a million people playing your game. As soon as we feel ready, we will begin working on the updates outlined in the roadmap."

With four named updates planned for 2021, it would make sense to see Hearth and Home—the first of these—launch in the next month or so. This is of course purely speculation as we have no way of knowing how many bugs are taking priority or how much work has already been done with regards to the update. We'll update as soon as we know.

Valheim Hearth and Home: More building pieces

If you've played more than a few minutes of Valheim, you'll have at least built yourself a rudimentary shelter. And for those of us that focus on base building rather than actual progression, the Hearth and Home update is something worth marking in your calendars.

As the name suggests, it will focus on base building and Törnqvist has confirmed that additional building pieces will be added, as well as "stuff to do in and around the house." This is fantastic news if you've spent more time than you'd like to admit striving to build the perfect base.

While players are already finding some seriously impressive ways of building with what's already present in Valheim, the addition of extra building pieces is sure to open the flood gates to yet more weird and wonderful player creations.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim Hearth and Home: Food re-balancing

Currently, there's no way to starve in Valheim as your health will never drop below the base value of 25 without damage from an external source. You need to step outside your base at some point, though. When you do, make sure you're stocked up on food, especially when you're venturing into some of the tougher biomes. And while there are plenty of meals and meads currently available, the Hearth and Home update will also take a look at the food in Valheim and make additions and improvements to the system.

"Hearth and Home is going to be food-related as well," Robin Eyre, Iron Studio's Main Artist spoke a little about the update during his own stream on Twitch. "So we're going to re-balance a lot of the food, we're probably getting more cooking stations, I don't know. But we're getting more stuff that is home-oriented and a lot of new food."

It's unclear what food re-balancing will involve—though it seems logical that existing foods will be tweaked to grant more or less health or stamina.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim Hearth and Home wishlist: The additions I want to see

While there's no way of knowing exactly what will be added with the Home and Hearth update, it's hard not to speculate. So here's a list of a few things we think would benefit the Viking afterlife.

The ability to plant berry bushes and mushrooms

While you can find these foods dotted around different biomes, it would be great if you could plant and harvest these at your base. Sure, it's easy enough to mark them on your map if you find a particularly good crop, but it can still be a pain if you have to travel to collect them.

Flippable building pieces

Currently you can rotate building pieces when you're constructing your base. But there have been a few instances where I would have liked to flip the piece upside down to fit in certain gaps.

Separate 'backpack' for gear or gear slots

Any armor you currently equip takes up valuable inventory space. Same for weapons and tools. It would be nice to see dedicated gear slots to free up some extra space for more materials or food.