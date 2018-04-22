Upcoming PUBG weapons patch aims to stop players using assault rifles all the time

Assault rifles rule the roost in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and developer Bluehole wants to change that. In a Steam post, it said that an upcoming weapons balance patch will ensure that weapon choice is down to personal preference and the situation at hand, rather than just which gun is strongest. In other words, certain assault rifles will be nerfed, or the other weapons will receive buffs.

"According to our research, only a few specific types of weapons (ARs) are used in most situations," Bluehole said. "We believe the choice about which gun to use should be based on personal preference and its effectiveness in any given situation, rather than simply 'which gun is strongest'. Our goal is to make it so no one gun will feel objectively better than the others."

There's no details on how that will happen, but perhaps SMGs could do more damage at close range, and sniper rifles could have less bullet drop-off? Or maybe assault rifles could do less damage at long range? We won't know for sure until the patch is out on the test servers, which will happen "very soon".

Weapon attachments are in for a similar change. "The goal here is to provide you with a wider array of attachment options so you can choose one that best fits your combat situation (rather than any one 'best” attachment)," Bluehole said.

Lastly, the all-powerful level three helmet is going to be removed from the regular loot pool, and you'll only be able to find it in care packages. That makes sense to me—as Bluehole says, it basically gives the wearer "an extra life".

What changes would you like to see?