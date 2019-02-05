Popular

Until Saturday, join the PC Gamer Club and get this War Thunder ship

By

Get the MTB-18 when you sign up to the Legendary tier this week.

Added as part of War Thunder's Supersonic 1.85 update back in December, this week we're sending PC Gamer Club Legendary members a key for the MTB-18 ship pictured above. These codes work globally, so no matter where you are, you can sign up and get a key sent to your inbox. This ship would normally set you back 250 Golden Eagles.

The codes expire on February 10th, so we'll only be sending them out until this Saturday. If you've never played War Thunder before, you can download it via Steam, or get it directly here. The keys redeem on the War Thunder website. 

The PC Gamer Club brings a whole bunch of other benefits, too: exclusive in-game items, a monthly magazine, game keys. You can sign up to the Legendary tier for only $5 a month. 

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments