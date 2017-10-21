Unruly Heroes is a stunning 2D action game from former Ubisoft veterans

Unruly Heroes is irresponsibly beautiful. It's a 2D action game from French developer Magic Design Studios, which is largely staffed by former Ubisoft veterans. Members of the core team previously worked on the Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed and Rayman series, and you can really see that DNA in Unruly Heroes' early trailers. More importantly, you can also see its positively breathtaking art.

Loosely based on the Chinese novel Journey to the West, the same legend which inspired Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, Unruly Heroes features four playable heroes. (For now, we only know that the big-bellied pig is named Ki Hong.) It supports four-player local co-op and, curiously, online PvP modes, which cements its position as an action game rather than purely a platformer.

Its vibrant, hand-drawn art is reminiscent of Rayman Legends, but Unruly Heroes' Prince of Persia-esque combat is arguably more distinctive. Characters can do far more than jump and use one attack. Hi Kong's character trailer alone (below) showcases several moves, including running and aerial attacks which can be strung together to form combos. Levels seem to have more enemies, and boss fights look to be actual fights as opposed to themed platforming sections. It makes you wonder how the fighting styles of the four different heroes will compare.

Unruly Heroes will come to PC in early 2018. At this point, Magic Design hasn't shared much more about it, so in the meantime lend your eyes to these gorgeous trailers.