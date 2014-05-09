Unreal Engine 4 showcase: Zelda, Deus Ex and Bioshock look great in Epic's new engine

If Nintendo ever got around to licensing Unreal Engine 4, it might look something like this. That is to say, freaking amazing . One man has recreated the iconic Temple of Time from the N64's Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time inside Epic Games' new engine. A designer by the name of Michael Eurek spent six months working in Z-Brush, Maya and Photoshop for the video below. Just look at those stained glass windows.

It's just one of a number of UE4 fan projects that show off the potential of Epic's most recent engine—particularly the lush lighting effects and pretty particles. The really tantalising part is picturing how developers will utilise the engine's power, even if the first wave of releases aren't exactly pushing for realism .

Zelda is a nice bit of fan service, but others have used UE4 to create some spectacularly detailed environments. Quixel, creators of the Quixel SUITE toolset, created this scene based on a Deus Ex concept.

"Noodlespagoodle" didn't render his recreation of Bioshock, but rather imported the original assets into the engine. Even without bespoke Big Daddies, it's a good showcase of the how UE4 handles lighting.

Christian Hecht recreated the ballroom for the Assassin's Creed: Unity trailer. Here you can see the quality of the reflections, and how the light shines of the surface of the wooden floorboards. Perhaps it's a good job Ubisoft are using a different engine. The last thing you want as you're fleeing the French nobility is to be distracted by floor textures.

And what round-up would be complete without a Mass Effect 2 dance-off? Go Zaeed!