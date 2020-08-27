Unknown9: Awakening is a new game about a 'mysterious hidden dimension known as The Fold'

The first new game to debut at Thursday's Gamescom Opening Night Live is part of an unusual multimedia project called Unknown 9. Unknown 9: Awakening, according to the developers, is about a girl named Haroona, living in India, who "struggles to understand her mysterious innate abilities to manipulate the unseen." At some point she hooks up with a mentor who knows about these sorts of powers, and then "teaches her to access the mysterious hidden dimension known as The Fold and propels her on a journey to unlock the mysteries of this new realm."

The CG trailer for Awakening doesn't really indicate what the game will play like, but there's plenty of story here to dig into already. Unknown9 isn't just this game; it's also a podcast, a novel, and a comic series. You can see more about all of them at the Unknown9 website.

There's no word on when Unknown 9: Awakening is out, but it's set to come to PC and next-gen consoles.