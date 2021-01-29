Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is free-to-keep on Steam for a limited time

Back when Fallout 4 released there were tonnes of YouTube videos showing what would happen if, for example, 1,000 Synths faced off against 50 Super Mutant Behemoths. Answering these kinds of questions is extraordinarily important, and it's why we game on PC. It didn't take long for a game to release that was all about pitting hordes of AI against one another: Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator.

It's basically a sandbox game about creating preposterous skirmishes. There's a huge spread of different units to choose from, everything from actual Medieval soldiers through to chickens (anyone who has played a Zelda game knows that chickens hit hard). It didn't review particularly well at launch, but if that persuaded you not to try the game, you might as well give it a go now: it's currently free on Steam.

If you add Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator to your library right now, you'll get to keep it forever. The offer runs until February 1 at 10am PST (or February 2 at 5am in Australia).

The freebie coincides with some imminent news from the UEBS devs Brilliant Game Studios. I've got no idea what the announcement is, but it's going to be "epic" apparently, and no, that doesn't mean it has anything to do with Epic Games Store. Brilliant Game Studios will kick off a live stream on Friday at 10am PST here if you're interested.