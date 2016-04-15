Ubisoft's Spring Sale is on

Ubisoft's sales launch with a little less fanfare than those elsewhere. For instance, the Uplay Spring Sale has been on for two days and I've only just noticed. It might be because the Uplay Store is notoriously expensive relative to the likes of Steam, even with a hefty discount. However, if you're a fan of the likes of Far Cry, Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege, you'll be hard pressed to find them cheaper than they will be over the next few days.

Until April 27, the Uplay store will be awash with long-running and 'download of the moment' sales (snappy, eh?). Right now, Rainbow Six Siege is £26 to coincide with its free promo weekend. From April 19, The Crew will take over, then Assassin's Creed on April 21. If you've ever wanted a 55cm replica of Edward Kenway (complete with ship's prow), you'll be thrilled to hear there are discounts on physical goods too.

In addition, Ubi promises that every shipment or download of the moment comes with "a surprise". That sounds slightly ominous, but free is free.