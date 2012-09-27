Far Cry 3 system specs revealed

With Far Cry 3, Ubisoft appear to be delivering a positively psychedelic take on the modern shooter. But just what kind of rig will you need to do justice to the experience of setting fire to a Komodo dragon while under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms?

Ubisoft have confirmed a November 29 release for Far Cry 3 in Australia and Europe, while the US will have to wait until December 4.

Minimum Specs

- DirectX9c graphics card with 512MB Video RAM Dual core CPU 4GB Memory

Example minimum 1 (NVidia/Intel)

- NVidia GTX8800

- Intel Core2 Duo E6700

Example minimum 2 (AMD)

- AMD Radeon HD2900

- AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+

Recommended Specs

- DirectX11 graphics card with 1024MB Video RAM Quad core CPU 4GB Memory

Example recommended 1 (NVidia/Intel)

- NVidia GTX480

- Intel Core i3-530

Example recommended 2 (AMD)

- AMD Radeon HD5770

- AMD Phenom II X2 565

High Performance Specs

- Latest DirectX11 graphics card

- Latest quad core CPU

- 8GB Memory

Example high performance (NVidia/Intel)

- NVidia GTX680

- Intel Core i7-2600K

Example high performance (AMD)

- AMD Radeon HD7970

- AMD Bulldozer FX4150