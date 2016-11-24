Ubisoft kicks off "30 days of giveaways"

With 2016 drawing to a slow motion fiery ending, Ubisoft has stepped up its "Ubi 30" anniversary giveaways from one a month (although that's still going on—there's one more free game left) to one a day. It's basically an electronic advent calendar that looks like it was made out of a Christmas placemat and 30 tiny takeout boxes: Every day, from now until December 23, you pop open a box, and get whatever's inside for free.

"For the past 30 years, Ubisoft has been committed to creating original and memorable experiences for players," Ubisoft said. "Fans and players have always been central to the success and evolution of Ubisoft, and this giveaway is a way for Ubisoft to say thank you to them."

All you need to take part is a Ubisoft account, but there are some restrictions: Ubisoft said that "some offers may only apply to certain countries," and others may be limited by quantity or only available on certain dates rather than through the entire giveaway. It's all a bit vague—don't want to spoil any surprises, I suppose—but "unlimited" freebies will be available right up to the end of the giveaway, so if you're late to the party you can still go back and pop open at least some prior boxes.

I will spoil one surprise: The first freebie is Rayman Classic for mobile. That's maybe not quite as cool as a Mark IV Cyber-Commando, but you can't go wrong at the price. Get it (and all the rest) at 30days.ubi.com.