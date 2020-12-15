Ubisoft is giving away Starlink: Battle for Atlas for free today

Get ready to reset your Ubisoft account password after trying to remember it too many times, because the first free game as part of the "Happy Holidays" giveaway has now been released. Until 5am PT / 1pm GMT tomorrow, December 16, you can get Starlink: Battle for Atlas for free. Simply head on over to the giveaway page , log in with your Ubisoft account and claim it.

🎉 1 free gift per day!🗓 From December 14 to December 18🎁 Today's gift: free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition game on @UbisoftConnect PC👉 https://t.co/DlFzQzZKx1December 15, 2020

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is a sci-fi adventure that came to PC last year , after the game had already failed to be a hit on consoles. This is however likely due to missing marketing and a misguided attempt to make it work as a "toys-to-life" game, to be played with small action figures much like Disney Infinity. Starlink itself is a good game, with fun characters and a look that's reminiscent of No Man's Sky at times. It's still perfectly playable without any of the toys, and while it's aimed at a younger audience, even adult players can have their fun with it.

Tomorrow, the game will be replaced with a different freebie, so if you're interested in this, you better act now. Ubisoft is giving away a new mystery gift every day, this week only. We'll keep you updated on what's up for grabs.