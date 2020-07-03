How to try out Hyper Scape

Looking for one of those elusive Hyper Scape Twitch drops? Ubisoft's new free-to-play battle royale is running a limited-time technical test, offering you a chance to hop in and try it out for yourself. You'll need to watch Twitch to be in with a chance of participating, so there are a few steps to follow before you can begin exploring the futuristic new map.

Set in the not-too-distant future of 2054, this battle royale is all about hacking your way to victory. From slamming into your opponents to turning invisible, there's room to get creative on your quest to be the last person standing. From our hands-on with Hyper Scape, Morgan thinks the game is worth trying out, so that should give you a better sense of what it's like dropping into Neo-Arcadia. For now, let's cover how you can maximise your chances of securing a Hyper Scape Twitch drop, how long the technical test is running for, and which modes are available.

How to join the Hyper Scape beta technical test

The Hyper Scape Technical Test runs from July 2 9am PT/12pm ET/ 5pm BST to July 7 11:59pm PT/ 2:59am ET/ 7:59am BST in these regions:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

USA

Similar to how the Valorant beta unfolded, you need to tune into Twitch streams to be in with a chance of grabbing a code. Most streamers highlight that they have Twitch drops enabled in their stream titles, but Ubisoft has also posted a full list of the content creators involved to help you find a channel that offers technical test drops.

There's no need to subscribe or even follow a channel to be eligible for a drop, but before settling down to watch a Hyper Scape livestream, you need to ensure that your Twitch and Uplay accounts are linked:

Head to the Ubisoft website .

. Select Login with Twitch and enter your details.

and enter your details. Click Authorise to link your accounts.

Access to the Technical Test is limited, but Ubisoft has mentioned that more drops will become available for the duration of the beta, so keep watching if you can. You'll receive a Twitch notification and an email when you receive the drop.

If you get one, head to the Uplay launcher and click on the Hyper Scape banner to add the game to your library. Thankfully all the progress you make in the beta will carry over when the game eventually releases and there's even a free ten-tier battle pass to work through.

Alternatively, if watching livestreams isn't your bag, you can rely on good old-fashioned luck instead by simply registering with your Ubisoft account at the Hyper Scape Technical Test Signup page. Ubisoft will select a limited number of applicants to take part—if you're one of the lucky ones, you'll be notified and sent further instructions via email.

Hyper Scape modes

Hyper Scape's technical test is scheduled to feature two modes. Crown Rush is already active and revolves around three-player squads. Towards the end of the match, a crown spawns, challenging the remaining teams to hold onto it for 45 seconds to secure victory. Naturally, eliminating everyone else on the server also gets the job done.

Arriving later in the beta period is Hyper Scape's solo mode, Dark Haze. According to an interview with senior producer Graeme Jennings, this mode adds fog to Hyper Scape's map which limits player's vision and emphasises mid to close-range encounters. Audio is especially important in Dark Haze, too, as there are fewer guns and hacks (special abilities).