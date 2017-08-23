Tyranny's first expansion, Bastard's Wound, is due next month

Tyranny may not have been the commercial success Obsidian and Paradox were hoping for, but it’s not been forgotten. Its first expansion, Bastard’s Wound, continues the story of fighting or working for Kyros, the titular tyrant, and is due out on September 7.

Bastard’s Wound opens up a new region for players to explore, where a settlement has sprung up far from Kyros’ gaze. Your goals there will largely depend on how you finished the main game. You might end up trying to bring Kyros’ unpleasant justice and order to this hidden realm, or maybe you’ll find a way to undermine your old boss.

Though my playthrough ended in a series of mostly unsatisfying fights, it remains one of my favourite RPGs of recent years. Obsidian really doubled down when it came to giving players the ability to shape the world around them, and did so without making the game 50+ hours long. The ending left me with a lot of unanswered questions, though, so I relish the chance to return.